TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Though the 2018 Asian Games will officially begin on August 18, the men's football tournament kicked off on August 10 ending with a tie between Taiwan and Palestine.

The first match of group A was between the national teams from Taiwan and Palestine, taking place in the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in drizzly weather conditions. However, the shower could not stop the enthusiastic players from fighting to win the match, reports CNA.

The Taiwanese team maintained a wonderful defensive style throughout the game as the goalkeeper Fan Wen-chieh (潘文傑) successfully saved the team from several powerful and sudden attacks by Palestinian players. After 90 minutes, the match resulted in a 0-0 draw between two teams.

Additionally, this was the first time Team Taiwan has played in the Asian Games after since their last appearance 52 years ago, according to CNA.

In the upcoming match, Taiwan will compete against the host, Indonesia, on Aug. 12.

In addition to the battles of group A yesterday, Hong Kong successfully defeated Laos in a result of 3-1.

This year's men's football tournament is scheduled to be held from August 10 to September 1 with 25 teams competing to take away the champion title currently held by the South Korean team.