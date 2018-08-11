Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|002
|021
|200—7
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Snell, Faria (6), Schultz (9) and Perez; Estrada, Pannone (6), Biagini (8) and Maile. W_Snell 13-5. L_Estrada 5-9. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (3), Perez (1).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|001—3
|10
|1
|Detroit
|001
|220
|00x—5
|3
|2
Santana, Drake (7) and Garver; Zimmermann, A.Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 5-4. L_Santana 0-1. Sv_Greene (24). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (11), Iglesias (5).
___
|Texas
|000
|324
|120—12
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|013
|120—
|7
|10
|1
Minor, E.Butler (6), Martin (8), Gearrin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Tanaka, A.Cole (6), Green (8), Britton (9) and Romine. W_Minor 9-6. L_Tanaka 9-3. HRs_Texas, Guzman 3 (12), Beltre (7). New York, Gardner (10), Romine (7).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
Bieber, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8) and Gomes; Rodon, Cedeno (9), Minaya (9), Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_Fry 1-2. L_Ramirez 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Palka (18).
___
|Seattle
|000
|002
|030—5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|000—2
|9
|0
Leake, Warren (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; G.Cole, Pressly (8), McHugh (9) and Maldonado. W_Warren 1-1. L_G.Cole 10-5. Sv_Diaz (44).
___
|Boston
|300
|206
|350—19
|16
|1
|Baltimore
|044
|002
|011—12
|17
|0
Eovaldi, Workman (3), Pomeranz (5), Hembree (6), Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and D.Butler, Leon; Bundy, M.Castro (6), Hart (6), E.Phillips (7), Scott (8) and Joseph. W_Pomeranz 2-5. L_M.Castro 2-7. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (15), Bogaerts (17), Holt (2). Baltimore, Beckham (7), Trumbo (17), Davis (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|050
|001
|100—7
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Gomber, Shreve (6), Poncedeleon (7) and Molina, Pena; B.Smith, Sparkman (2), Adam (7), Maurer (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Gomber 2-0. L_B.Smith 1-4. Sv_Poncedeleon (1). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (32), Bader (7), DeJong (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|110
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|002
|10x—3
|4
|1
Hellickson, Solis (6), Holland (7), Glover (7), Suero (8) and Kieboom; Hendricks, J.Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Kintzler (8), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Cishek 3-1. L_Solis 1-2. Sv_Strop (9).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|20x—3
|9
|0
Buchholz, Diekman (8) and Avila; DeSclafani, Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 6-3. L_Buchholz 5-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (22).
___
|New York
|001
|003
|020—6
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
Wheeler, Lugo (8), Blevins (9), D.Smith (9) and Plawecki; J.Urena, Rucinski (6), J.Garcia (7), Guerra (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 7-6. L_J.Urena 3-12. HRs_Miami, Rojas (9).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|302
|203
|00x—10
|13
|0
F.Peralta, Lyles (4), Houser (6) and Pina; Gausman, Sobotka (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 6-9. L_F.Peralta 5-3.