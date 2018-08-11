BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|x-Washington
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|x-Connecticut
|17
|13
|.567
|3
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|9
|New York
|7
|22
|.241
|12½
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|14½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|18
|12
|.600
|4½
|x-Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|x-Phoenix
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Dallas
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Las Vegas
|12
|18
|.400
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Thursday's Games
Washington 100, Seattle 77
Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73
Minnesota 89, Las Vegas 73
|Friday's Games
Chicago 97, Connecticut 86
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<