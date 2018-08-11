  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/11 11:15
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 20 10 .667
x-Washington 19 11 .633 1
x-Connecticut 17 13 .567 3
Chicago 11 19 .367 9
New York 7 22 .241 12½
Indiana 5 24 .172 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 8 .742
x-Los Angeles 18 12 .600
x-Minnesota 17 13 .567
x-Phoenix 16 14 .533
Dallas 14 15 .483 8
Las Vegas 12 18 .400 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 100, Seattle 77

Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73

Minnesota 89, Las Vegas 73

Friday's Games

Chicago 97, Connecticut 86

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<