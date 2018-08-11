TANJUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Scientists say the powerful Indonesian earthquake that killed more than 300 people lifted the island it struck by as much as 25 centimeters (10 inches).

Using satellite images of Lombok from the days following the Aug. 5 quake, scientists from NASA and the California Institute of Technology's joint rapid imaging project measured changes in the island's surface.

In the northwest of the island near the epicenter, the ground lifted a quarter of a meter. In other places it dropped by 5-15 centimeters (2-6 inches).

Some 270,000 people are homeless or displaced after the 7.0 earthquake, which damaged and destroyed about 68,000 homes.