CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a tying two-run single in the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday.

In the first meeting between the teams since Chicago beat Washington in the NL Division Series, the Cubs won even though they didn't get a hit against Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson.

Rizzo walked three times. Manager Joe Maddon got ejected, but the Cubs pulled out the victory.

Hellickson was sailing along, retiring 17 in a row after issuing a leadoff walk to Rizzo in the first. But things took a wild turn with two out in the sixth.

He walked Rizzo on 13 pitches and both Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist on four to load the bases. Heyward took two balls from Sammy Solis (1-2) before lining the tying single past second baseman Daniel Murphy.

Chicago took a 3-2 lead in the seventh after Maddon got tossed for arguing an interference call against Willson Contreras on the bases.

Kyle Hendricks gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings for Chicago. Steve Cishek (3-1) struck out the final two batters in the seventh. Carl Edwards Jr. got three outs in the eighth after former Washington pitcher Brandon Kintzler walked the first two batters.

Pedro Strop worked the ninth for his ninth save in 12 chances.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Making his second start since spending time on the disabled list because of shoulder fatigue, Snell (13-5) threw 47 pitches. The All-Star lefty struck out six.

Reliever Jake Faria came on to begin the sixth and gave up an infield single to leadoff batter Luke Maile. Two outs later, Randal Grichuk hit a single to left but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double. Faria allowed one walk and three singles in three innings. Jamie Schultz pitched a hitless ninth for the Rays.

Perez, playing in his 10th big league game, hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Ji-Man Choi added a solo drive in the sixth. Both came off Marco Estrada (5-9).

REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine to outduel Clay Buchholz and scored one of Cincinnati's two runs on Billy Hamilton's suicide-squeeze bunt to help the Reds beat Arizona.

DeSclafani (6-3) allowed three hits and no walks while pitching into the eighth inning of his second straight shutdown outing. He limited Washington to one run on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in seven innings of a 7-1 victory last Saturday.

DeSclafani also singled in the seventh and scored from first base on Buchholz's throwing error on Hamilton's bunt up the first base line, which drove in Tucker Barnhart.

Raisel Iglesias struck out A.J. Pollock in the ninth for his 22nd save.

Buchholz (5-2) saw his personal winning streak snapped at five.

METS 6, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight start, pitching seven solid innings and New York sent Miami to its ninth loss in 10 games.

Wheeler (7-6) allowed four hits and two runs. He struck out eight and walked one. Wheeler's scoreless-inning streak ended at 23 when he gave up a two-run homer to Miguel Rojas with two outs in the seventh, making it 4-2.

Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in two runs, Kevin Plawecki knocked in two and Austin Jackson had three hits for the Mets. They have won three of four.

Jose Urena (3-12) was the loser.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered and Detroit beat Minnesota to snap a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Zimmermann (5-4) gave up two unearned runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out one batter and didn't issue a walk. Shane Greene allowed an RBI double to Ehire Adrianza with two out in the ninth before retiring Joe Mauer for his 24th save.

Ervin Santana (0-1) took the loss in his fourth start of the season.