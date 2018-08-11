TORONTO (AP) — Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Friday night.

Making his second start since spending time on the disabled list because of shoulder fatigue, Snell (13-5) threw 47 pitches. The All-Star lefty struck out six.

Reliever Jake Faria came on to begin the sixth and gave up an infield single to leadoff batter Luke Maile. Two outs later, Randal Grichuk hit a single to left but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double.

Faria allowed one walk and three singles in three innings. Jamie Schultz pitched a hitless ninth for the Rays.

Joey Wendle drove in three runs and Willy Adames had three hits and scored three runs as the Rays improved to 6-1 against Toronto.

Perez, playing in his 10th big league game, hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Ji-Man Choi added a solo drive in the sixth. Both homers came off Marco Estrada (5-9). Estrada allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1-3 innings.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone made his major league debut in relief of Estrada, starting his career by striking out Kevin Kiermaier. Pannone allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1-3 innings.

Making his first appearance at third base since the low minor leagues, Blue Jays infielder Richard Urena made the defensive play of the game, racing into foul territory to make a sliding catch for the final out of the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman, who left Tuesday's start against Boston because of blister on his middle finger, played catch before the game. Stroman's next scheduled star is Sunday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ryne Stanek (1-3, 2.56) is expected to open for the Rays on Saturday against Toronto RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.08). Gaviglio is winless in 13 starts since a May 25 victory at Philadelphia.

