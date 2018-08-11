BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Velez Sarsfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Huracan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Talleres
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Lorenzo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boca Juniors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Argentinos Jrs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estudiantes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|River Plate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aldosivi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gimnasia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belgrano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tigre
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godoy Cruz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lanus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santa Fe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independiente
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patronato Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Martin de T.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Tucuman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Racing Club
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newell's
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Friday, Aug. 10
Velez Sarsfield 2, Newell's 0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Tigre vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Argentinos Jrs 1615 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Aldosivi 1830 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Colon 2045 GMT
Belgrano vs. San Martin 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 12
Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 1400 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT
Lanus vs. Defensa y Justicia 1830 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Banfield 2045 GMT
Independiente vs. San Martin de T. ppd.
Huracan vs. River Plate 2300 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 14
Atletico Tucuman vs. Racing Club 0000 GMT