  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 08:42
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Talleres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentinos Jrs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Defensa y Justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santa Fe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patronato Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin de T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Friday, Aug. 10

Velez Sarsfield 2, Newell's 0

Saturday, Aug. 11

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Argentinos Jrs 1615 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Aldosivi 1830 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Colon 2045 GMT

Belgrano vs. San Martin 2300 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 12

Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 1400 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT

Lanus vs. Defensa y Justicia 1830 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Banfield 2045 GMT

Independiente vs. San Martin de T. ppd.

Huracan vs. River Plate 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Atletico Tucuman vs. Racing Club 0000 GMT