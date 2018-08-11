PGA Championship at a glance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A brief look at Friday's second round at the PGA Championship (all times EDT):

LEADING: Gary Woodland shot 66 before rain halted play in the afternoon, and finished at 10-under 130.

TRAILING: Kevin Kisner (64) was one shot behind.

HEADLINERS: Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel each shot 63 to tie the PGA Championship scoring record. It was the first time two players have scored 63 on the same day at a major since the 1980 U.S. Open, when Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf did it.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Woodland dropped a shot from 265 yards out on the par-5 17th within 5 feet. He converted the eagle putt to get to 8 under.

RAIN MEN: A drenching thunderstorm hit just in the late afternoon and halted play. Tiger Woods (3 under), Rickie Fowler (7 under), Justin Thomas (2 under) and 75 others will resume the second round at 8 a.m. Saturday.

KEY STATISTIC: On a day made for scoring, 122 players completed the par-3 third hole, and not a single one made a score worse than par.

NOTEWORTHY: Club pro Zach Johnson shot 69 to beat the "other" Zach Johnson in the tournament — the two-time major winner — by a shot. But the club pro didn't make the cut, while the other ZJ did. He's at 4 under.

QUOTEWORTHY: "I feel like I've got a 63 in me tomorrow. I probably need it." —Adam Scott.

TELEVISION: Saturday, completion of second round, 8 a.m. (TNT).