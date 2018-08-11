UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning "the rise of incitement to ethnic and religious hatred and violence" in the Central African Republic.

It also condemned "manipulated hostility" to the U.N. peacekeeping force and other international actors.

In a presidential statement approved Friday, the council urged armed groups in CAR to end violence and destabilizing activities, "lay down their arms immediately and unconditionally, and engage constructively in the peace process."

The Security Council statement also covered the broader Central Africa region and strongly condemned attacks by Boko Haram and the Islamic State extremist groups.

It said these attacks have caused large-scale loss of life and displaced a large number of civilians in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad "and represent a threat to the stability and peace of West and Central Africa."