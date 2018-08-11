  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 05:41
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Bury

Yeovil vs. Aston Villa

Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon

Rotherham vs. Wigan

Cheltenham vs. Colchester

Swindon vs. Forest Green Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton

QPR vs. Peterborough

Oldham vs. Derby

Carlisle vs. Blackburn

Millwall vs. Gillingham

Cambridge United vs. Newport County

Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster

Tranmere Rovers vs. Walsall

Preston vs. Morecambe

Exeter vs. Ipswich

Macclesfield Town vs. Bradford

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion

Norwich vs. Stevenage

Oxford United vs. Coventry

Blackpool vs. Barnsley

Southend vs. Brentford

Middlesbrough vs. Notts County

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City

Leeds vs. Bolton

Bristol Rovers vs. Crawley Town

Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town

Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale

Sheffield United vs. Hull

Bristol City vs. Plymouth

Wycombe vs. Northampton

Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Reading vs. Birmingham

West Brom vs. Luton Town

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Man United 2, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff

Watford vs. Brighton

Wolverhampton vs. Everton

Sunday's Matches

Southampton vs. Burnley

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Arsenal vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1

Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton vs. Bristol City

Norwich vs. West Brom

Swansea vs. Preston

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Millwall

QPR vs. Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs. Wigan

Rotherham vs. Ipswich

Stoke vs. Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham

Derby vs. Leeds

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Doncaster vs. Wycombe

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury

Bradford vs. Barnsley

Luton Town vs. Sunderland

Plymouth vs. Southend

Rochdale vs. Peterborough

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Cheltenham

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage

Lincoln City vs. Swindon

Carlisle vs. Northampton

Forest Green Rovers vs. Oldham

Morecambe vs. Exeter

Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town

Newport County vs. Crewe

Colchester vs. Port Vale

Macclesfield Town vs. Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs. Notts County