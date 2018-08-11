BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Bury
Yeovil vs. Aston Villa
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon
Rotherham vs. Wigan
Cheltenham vs. Colchester
Swindon vs. Forest Green Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton
QPR vs. Peterborough
Oldham vs. Derby
Carlisle vs. Blackburn
Millwall vs. Gillingham
Cambridge United vs. Newport County
Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster
Tranmere Rovers vs. Walsall
Preston vs. Morecambe
Exeter vs. Ipswich
Macclesfield Town vs. Bradford
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion
Norwich vs. Stevenage
Oxford United vs. Coventry
Blackpool vs. Barnsley
Southend vs. Brentford
Middlesbrough vs. Notts County
Port Vale vs. Lincoln City
Leeds vs. Bolton
Bristol Rovers vs. Crawley Town
Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town
Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale
Sheffield United vs. Hull
Bristol City vs. Plymouth
Wycombe vs. Northampton
Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley
Reading vs. Birmingham
West Brom vs. Luton Town
|Friday's Match
Man United 2, Leicester 1
|Saturday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Tottenham
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff
Watford vs. Brighton
Wolverhampton vs. Everton
|Sunday's Matches
Southampton vs. Burnley
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Arsenal vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bolton vs. Bristol City
Norwich vs. West Brom
Swansea vs. Preston
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading
Blackburn vs. Millwall
QPR vs. Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs. Wigan
Rotherham vs. Ipswich
Stoke vs. Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham
Derby vs. Leeds
|Saturday's Matches
Doncaster vs. Wycombe
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury
Bradford vs. Barnsley
Luton Town vs. Sunderland
Plymouth vs. Southend
Rochdale vs. Peterborough
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth
Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall
|Saturday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers vs. Cheltenham
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage
Lincoln City vs. Swindon
Carlisle vs. Northampton
Forest Green Rovers vs. Oldham
Morecambe vs. Exeter
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town
Newport County vs. Crewe
Colchester vs. Port Vale
Macclesfield Town vs. Grimsby Town
Cambridge United vs. Notts County