|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
ch-Championship Winner
|Friday, Aug. 10
Man United 2, Leicester 1
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 12
Southampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Ham 1230 GMT
Arsenal vs. Man City 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Middlesbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Brentford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Leeds
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Wigan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Bolton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Derby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Swansea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Preston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Millwall
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Norwich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Blackburn
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Brom
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hull
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Sheffield United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Aug. 7
Nottingham Forest 1, West Brom 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield United 0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Bolton vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. West Brom 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Leeds 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barnsley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Gillingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Doncaster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Scunthorpe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Peterborough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Rochdale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Walsall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bradford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|AFC Wimbledon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Portsmouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Wycombe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blackpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Southend
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Burton Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Plymouth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Coventry
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Shrewsbury
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Oxford United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Crewe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Mansfield Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Exeter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Swindon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bury
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Crawley Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Lincoln City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Stevenage
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Notts County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colchester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Macclesfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Oldham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Yeovil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Carlisle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Grimsby Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Newport County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Cambridge United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Morecambe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT