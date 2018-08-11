MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were on target as Manchester United launched the English Premier League season with a 2-1 victory against Leicester at Old Trafford on Friday.

Pogba, who played a starring role in France's march to the World Cup title in Russia last month, opened the scoring with a third-minute penalty after Daniel Amartey handled a shot from Alexis Sanchez.

Shaw made certain of the three points for Jose Mourinho's team when he struck the second goal in the 83rd minute after an excellent through ball from Juan Mata.

It was the first senior goal for former England and Southampton defender Shaw, on the 23-year-old left-back's 141st appearance.

Jamie Vardy headed a consolation goal for Leicester in stoppage time.