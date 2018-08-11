BERLIN (AP) — Following in the footsteps of his older brothers, 17-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway became the youngest winner of the European Athletics Championships men's 1500 meters on Friday.

Filip, the defending champion, and Henrik, the 2012 winner, tried to make it a family sweep of the medals but were pipped to silver and bronze by Poland's Marcin Lewandowski and Britain's Jake Wightman, respectively.

Jakob won in 3 minutes, 38.10 seconds, while Henrik missed out on a medal by 0.25 seconds. Filip finished further back.

In another race featuring brothers at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith won the 400 from Belgium's Borlee twins, Kevin and Jonathan, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

Christin Hussong delighted the home fans by starting with a championship-record 67.90-meter throw in the javelin - effectively sealing Germany's third gold medal with her first effort.