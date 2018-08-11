DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maryland Congressman John Delaney is little more than a face in the crowd at the Iowa State Fair this week.

Such is the burden of the dozen or so little-known Democrats who have begun making visits to the early presidential nominating states, while the party's stars and rising national figures stay away for now.

Delaney toured the fair inconspicuously Friday, one of several Democrats planning to visit the popular stop for would-be presidential candidates.

Despite his anonymity, Delaney has done more in Iowa than his prospective rivals recently: He's visited the leadoff caucus state 14 times and is airing his seventh television ad.

Other relatively obscure Democrats making the rounds in Iowa include California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.