  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2118 Down 11
Sep 2075 2100 2066 2086 Up 5
Oct 2118 Down 11
Dec 2121 2141 2108 2118 Down 11
Mar 2142 2160 2129 2139 Down 11
May 2162 2171 2145 2154 Down 12
Jul 2175 2184 2160 2168 Down 12
Sep 2183 2189 2168 2176 Down 13
Dec 2190 2195 2170 2178 Down 12
Mar 2195 2195 2182 2185 Down 12
May 2188 2189 2188 2189 Down 12
Jul 2200 2200 2198 2198 Down 12