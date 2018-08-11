BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2118
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2075
|2100
|2066
|2086
|Up
|5
|Oct
|2118
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2121
|2141
|2108
|2118
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2142
|2160
|2129
|2139
|Down
|11
|May
|2162
|2171
|2145
|2154
|Down
|12
|Jul
|2175
|2184
|2160
|2168
|Down
|12
|Sep
|2183
|2189
|2168
|2176
|Down
|13
|Dec
|2190
|2195
|2170
|2178
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2195
|2195
|2182
|2185
|Down
|12
|May
|2188
|2189
|2188
|2189
|Down
|12
|Jul
|2200
|2200
|2198
|2198
|Down
|12