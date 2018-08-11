BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2118 Down 11 Sep 2075 2100 2066 2086 Up 5 Oct 2118 Down 11 Dec 2121 2141 2108 2118 Down 11 Mar 2142 2160 2129 2139 Down 11 May 2162 2171 2145 2154 Down 12 Jul 2175 2184 2160 2168 Down 12 Sep 2183 2189 2168 2176 Down 13 Dec 2190 2195 2170 2178 Down 12 Mar 2195 2195 2182 2185 Down 12 May 2188 2189 2188 2189 Down 12 Jul 2200 2200 2198 2198 Down 12