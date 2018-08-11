  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/11 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 274.65 275.25 273.15 273.25 Down 2.30
Sep 276.40 277.45 273.10 274.25 Down 2.30
Oct 277.40 277.40 274.25 275.00 Down 2.25
Nov 278.10 278.10 275.75 275.75 Down 2.20
Dec 278.60 279.45 275.30 276.40 Down 2.25
Jan 277.75 279.10 277.35 277.35 Down 2.25
Feb 278.10 278.10 278.05 278.05 Down 2.30
Mar 281.00 281.80 277.90 278.60 Down 2.30
Apr 279.50 Down 2.30
May 282.65 282.65 280.05 280.15 Down 2.30
Jun 282.90 282.90 281.05 281.05 Down 2.25
Jul 281.90 283.40 281.65 281.65 Down 2.25
Aug 282.45 Down 2.25
Sep 283.00 Down 2.25
Oct 283.75 Down 2.25
Nov 284.10 Down 2.30
Dec 286.10 286.10 284.40 284.40 Down 2.35
Jan 285.00 Down 2.40
Feb 285.30 Down 2.45
Mar 285.50 Down 2.45
Apr 286.05 Down 2.45
May 286.40 Down 2.35
Jun 286.80 Down 2.35
Jul 287.10 Down 2.35
Sep 287.20 Down 2.35
Dec 287.35 Down 2.35
Mar 287.40 Down 2.35
May 287.45 Down 2.35
Jul 287.50 Down 2.35
Sep 287.55 Down 2.35
Dec 287.60 Down 2.35
Mar 287.65 Down 2.35
May 287.70 Down 2.35
Jul 287.75 Down 2.35
Sep 287.80 Down 2.35
Dec 287.85 Down 2.35
Mar 287.90 Down 2.35
May 287.95 Down 2.35
Jul 288.00 Down 2.35