New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|274.65
|275.25
|273.15
|273.25 Down 2.30
|Sep
|276.40
|277.45
|273.10
|274.25 Down 2.30
|Oct
|277.40
|277.40
|274.25
|275.00 Down 2.25
|Nov
|278.10
|278.10
|275.75
|275.75 Down 2.20
|Dec
|278.60
|279.45
|275.30
|276.40 Down 2.25
|Jan
|277.75
|279.10
|277.35
|277.35 Down 2.25
|Feb
|278.10
|278.10
|278.05
|278.05 Down 2.30
|Mar
|281.00
|281.80
|277.90
|278.60 Down 2.30
|Apr
|279.50 Down 2.30
|May
|282.65
|282.65
|280.05
|280.15 Down 2.30
|Jun
|282.90
|282.90
|281.05
|281.05 Down 2.25
|Jul
|281.90
|283.40
|281.65
|281.65 Down 2.25
|Aug
|282.45 Down 2.25
|Sep
|283.00 Down 2.25
|Oct
|283.75 Down 2.25
|Nov
|284.10 Down 2.30
|Dec
|286.10
|286.10
|284.40
|284.40 Down 2.35
|Jan
|285.00 Down 2.40
|Feb
|285.30 Down 2.45
|Mar
|285.50 Down 2.45
|Apr
|286.05 Down 2.45
|May
|286.40 Down 2.35
|Jun
|286.80 Down 2.35
|Jul
|287.10 Down 2.35
|Sep
|287.20 Down 2.35
|Dec
|287.35 Down 2.35
|Mar
|287.40 Down 2.35
|May
|287.45 Down 2.35
|Jul
|287.50 Down 2.35
|Sep
|287.55 Down 2.35
|Dec
|287.60 Down 2.35
|Mar
|287.65 Down 2.35
|May
|287.70 Down 2.35
|Jul
|287.75 Down 2.35
|Sep
|287.80 Down 2.35
|Dec
|287.85 Down 2.35
|Mar
|287.90 Down 2.35
|May
|287.95 Down 2.35
|Jul
|288.00 Down 2.35