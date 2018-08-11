NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision that allows states to legalize sports gambling has sparked a debate about requiring injury reports in college football.

NCAA leaders are analyzing whether it's possible to have more medical transparency to prevent collusion and be more consistent. That's a tough task with hundreds of teams balancing the rules of various universities, conferences and state and federal laws.

No formal plans have been proposed as legal experts and compliance officers analyze an issue that's more complicated for college football than the NFL, which has a mandated reporting system.

A similar system of regular in-depth reports in the NCAA would have the hurdle of privacy for younger athletes.

New rules likely won't come soon — the new season starts in three weeks and just four states have officially legalized sports gambling.

___

AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard and AP freelancer Scott Held contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25