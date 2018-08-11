England vs India 2nd Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on the second day of the 2nd test between England and India at Lord's:

India 1st innings

Murali Vijay b Anderson 0

Lokesh Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8

Cheteshwar Pujara run out (Pope) 1

Virat Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23

Ajinkya Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18

Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11

Dinesh Karthik b Curran 1

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Broad 29

Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Anderson 0

Mohammed Shami not out 10

Ishant Sharma lbw b Anderson 0

Extras: (5lb, 1nb) 6

TOTAL: (all out) 107

Overs: 35.2

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-10, 3-15, 4-49, 5-61, 6-62, 7-84, 8-96, 9-96, 10-107.

Bowling: James Anderson 13.2-5-20-5, Stuart Broad 10-2-37-1, Chris Woakes 6-2-19-2, Sam Curran 6-0-26-1.

Toss: England

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New ZeaIand.