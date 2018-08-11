HAVANA (AP) — Amnesty International says the leader of one of Cuba's largest dissident groups has been held incommunicado for a week in the eastern part of the country.

The human rights group is calling on the Cuban government to allow family members of Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia to visit him at a jail in Santiago de Cuba and let him hire a lawyer of his choice.

Amnesty says the leader of opposition group Patriotic Union of Cuba and his colleague Ebert Hidalgo Cruz were arrested Aug. 3 following a traffic accident involving a plain-clothed security official.

It said only Hidalgo has been allowed a family visit.

Ferrer was among 75 dissidents imprisoned in a March 2003 crackdown. He was released in March 2011.

The Cuban government had no immediate comment Friday.