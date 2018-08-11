BERLIN (AP) — German heptathletes Louisa Grauvogel and Mareike Arndt pulled out of their last event at the European Athletics Championships after being involved in a car crash on Friday.

The president of the organizing committee, Clemens Prokop, says both women were taken to a Berlin hospital and "first indications are that neither has suffered any serious injuries."

The crash occurred on their way from the Olympic Stadium to the team hotel after the early session on the second day of the seven-event track and field competition.

The other German heptathlete, Carolin Schaefer, was not involved.

The 21-year-old Grauvogel, who was seventh after six events, and the 26-year-old Arndt, who was 12th, missed the 800 meters race.