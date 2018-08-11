BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her "a disgruntled former White House employee."

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault-Newman labels Trump a "racist" and claims she's been told there are tapes of him using the N'-word repeatedly while filming "The Apprentice" reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday, "Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous," Manigault-Newman's book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

Sanders also says, "It's sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks." She's criticizing the media for giving her a platform.