ISLAMABAD (AP) — An independent adjudicator has increased the spot-fixing ban on Shahzaib Hasan, who has represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 games, from one to four years.

In February, a Pakistan Cricket Board anti-corruption tribunal suspended the opening batsman and fined him 1 million rupees ($8,060) for violating three clauses of the PCB's code of conduct while playing for the Karachi Kings in the 2017 Pakistan Super League.

Hasan appealed the fine, while the PCB wanted a longer ban than one year.

"Our position was Shahzaib Hasan should be banned for more than a year because he had violated three clauses," the PCB's legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday. "Today our position was accepted."

The adjudicator, Justice Hamid Farooq, extended the 28-year-old Hasan's suspension and maintained his fine.

The three charges were: luring cricketers into a spot-fixing scam, not reporting approaches made to him by bookmakers, and hiding information regarding his contact with the bookmakers.

Hasan last represented Pakistan in a one-day international, and in the Twenty20 format, in 2010.