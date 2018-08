MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's navy says it has seized nearly two tons of cocaine off the country's southern Pacific coast.

The navy said in a statement Friday that one of its planes spotted a suspicious boat about 87 nautical miles off the coast of Acapulco a day prior.

The small boat had two powerful outboard motors and was carrying 75 packages weighing about 4,100 pounds.

One man was arrested. The navy says he is a citizen of Ecuador.