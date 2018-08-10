Ferguson City Councilman Wesley Bell's Democratic primary victory against incumbent St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch is the latest ballot-box win for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bell ousted the 27-year-veteran district attorney Tuesday in part because of voter outrage over McCulloch's handling of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014. Brown's death in Ferguson sparked protests and led to police reforms, but also increased voter registration and turnout, resulting in the election of Bell and another black resident to the Ferguson City Council.

Voters concerned with the killing of unarmed black people by police have made their voices heard from Ferguson to Cleveland to Chicago. And activists have expanded the platform beyond policing to address systemic racism in areas including housing, education and employment.