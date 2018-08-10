LONDON (AP) — A Muslim convert has pleaded guilty to plotting a van attack on crowds in London's busy Oxford Street shopping district.

During a court appearance Friday, Lewis Ludlow admitted preparing acts of terrorism and fundraising for the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old wrote down his attack plans, saying Oxford Street was an "ideal" target and "it is expected nearly 100 could be killed." Police found the notes ripped up in a garbage bin.

Ludlow, from Rochester in southern England, was stopped at Heathrow Airport in February as he tried to board a flight to the Philippines, where prosecutors say he planned to join IS militants. They say he later plotted to attack London, but was arrested April 18.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard says Ludlow will be sentenced on Nov. 2.