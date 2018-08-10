WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN UNITED-LEICESTER

MANCHESTER, England — The Premier League season opens with Manchester United hosting Leicester at Old Trafford. It's been an offseason of grumbling from Jose Mourinho after being unable to significantly strengthen a United squad that finished second last time. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CYC--ULLRICH ARRESTED

BERLIN — Former Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich was arrested early Friday and is in police custody for allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt hotel. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 280 words, photos.

GLF--PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS — Gary Woodland was one putt away from tying the 18-hole record at the PGA Championship. He missed the birdie and signed for a 6-under 64. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

GLASGOW, Scotland — Focusing on long-distance triathlons since his triumph at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Alistair Brownlee returns to the Olympic distance as he spearheads the field at the European Championships after an injury-prone season. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700, photos.

ATH--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

BERLIN — Three Norwegian brothers, Henrik, Filip and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, are aiming to sweep the medals in the men's 1,500 meters, while Belgian twins Kevin and Jonathan Borlee are competing in the men's 400 final at the European Athletics Championships. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SWM--PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOKYO — After two years, Cate Campbell can finally forget about the heartbreak of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The Australian swimmer bombed in Rio, failing to win an individual gold medal, but she won the 100 freestyle in 52.03 seconds at the Pan Pacific Championships. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 530 words, photos.

FBN--ANTHEM DEMONSTRATIONS

Player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games Thursday night. SENT: 920 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLAND-DISCRIMINATION

LONDON — So much still frustrates the man at the forefront of eradicating discrimination from English soccer. While teams are more diverse, there remains a distinct lack of black and ethnic minority coaches and executives in positions of power. By Rob Harris. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC-FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Marseille hosts Toulouse in the French league's opening game of the season. Marseille finished fourth last season, missing out on a Champions League playoff place by one point. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — England made a fast start in the second test with James Anderson taking two wickets to leave India 11-2 at lunch Friday on the second day before rain caused further disruption at Lord's. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 250 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees overpower Rangers 7-3. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

