BEIRUT (AP) — A video clip released on Twitter is how Lebanese singer Elissa chose to share the news of her struggle with cancer with her fans and millions of followers on social media.

The move was unusual in a part of the world where the illness is still largely considered a private matter and a taboo

The video clip begins with a woman inside an MRI machine and someone saying 'It's an early stage of breast cancer,' and goes on to show the 45-year-old singer in various situations at a hospital, with doctors and surrounded by friends. It features a voiceover of Elissa speaking about her battle.

The response was overwhelming from fans, celebrities and politicians across the Arab world who posted, tweeted and retweeted messages of support. The video clip has garnered more than seven million views from fans and supporters since it was posted on Tuesday.