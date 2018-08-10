Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;WSW;16;78%;42%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy, hot;45;34;Sunny and very warm;43;32;NW;15;40%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;21;32%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;29;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;E;19;65%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;21;12;Clouds and sun;19;12;S;21;61%;21%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;Cloudy and cooler;17;13;SW;17;77%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;26;Not as hot;38;25;NW;21;36%;42%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;27;13;Not as warm;22;10;WSW;19;54%;56%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, cool;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;8;52%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;31;25;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;24;NNW;26;43%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;E;12;76%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;Sunny and hot;44;28;WNW;18;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SW;16;58%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Cloudy;25;20;W;17;70%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;An afternoon shower;32;26;WSW;15;69%;90%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;SW;15;60%;18%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;8;80%;89%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;33;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;11;41%;4%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;24;17;A shower in spots;23;13;WNW;17;37%;48%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Partly sunny;20;7;ESE;14;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;9;SSW;7;46%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;31;17;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;NW;15;63%;22%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;21;13;E;10;58%;22%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and delightful;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SE;9;47%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;34;20;Showers and t-storms;28;17;NW;9;72%;63%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;15;10;Partly sunny;17;11;NE;10;82%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;NNW;9;25%;2%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;29;26;Partial sunshine;31;27;NE;19;67%;63%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;NNE;11;39%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;17;10;NNW;24;62%;50%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;29;19;ESE;7;52%;80%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;27;Cloudy and very warm;36;27;W;17;58%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;29;20;SE;10;56%;11%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;30;26;A morning shower;29;26;WSW;16;79%;72%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;14;Spotty showers;19;13;WNW;23;47%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Nice with some sun;30;26;NW;19;77%;20%;10

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;33;24;A thunderstorm;33;22;SSE;11;62%;81%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;31;20;Brief a.m. showers;28;20;SSE;17;86%;70%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SW;16;74%;71%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;31;16;Clouds and sun;32;16;S;9;29%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;14;70%;56%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;S;7;64%;60%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;15;S;21;78%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;22;Sunny and hot;39;21;NE;9;19%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;ENE;21;78%;44%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;27;A morning t-storm;35;27;ESE;9;70%;76%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;11;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;ENE;11;28%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;E;12;70%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;22;15;WSW;25;55%;55%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;Cloudy with showers;32;24;SW;23;82%;91%;7

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;27;Downpours;29;27;E;16;84%;89%;4

Honolulu, United States;Clouds breaking;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;21;59%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;WNW;18;66%;100%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;36;27;A strong t-storm;36;27;E;13;67%;65%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;NE;23;50%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;24;Sunny;33;24;ENE;9;56%;37%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;32;Partly sunny, warm;38;31;N;15;48%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;18;1;Plenty of sun;17;4;N;8;38%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;39;18;Sunny and hot;38;19;NNW;13;11%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;33;28;Partly sunny;32;27;WSW;26;63%;32%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;21;SSE;8;91%;87%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;SE;23;32%;46%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;28;12;Sunshine and nice;28;15;SSE;12;45%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;24;56%;65%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;WSW;12;53%;39%;10

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;S;11;74%;71%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;9;64%;14%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-3;Periods of sun;13;-2;SE;11;44%;36%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;13;79%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Clearing;18;15;S;13;76%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Sunshine;32;17;N;12;54%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Showers;19;10;Clouds and sun;21;16;SSW;14;56%;64%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;SSW;10;54%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;SW;10;76%;29%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;NE;7;43%;8%;9

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;31;28;A shower or two;31;28;WSW;16;67%;78%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;23;Brief a.m. showers;32;23;N;6;75%;81%;8

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;28;26;WSW;14;85%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;19;8;Spotty showers;12;5;W;15;75%;81%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SW;7;58%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSW;10;76%;80%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;29;16;S;14;45%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;29;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;18;71%;70%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;13;11;Decreasing clouds;15;11;NE;5;88%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NE;2;53%;7%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;WSW;13;42%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;19;84%;90%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;ESE;14;53%;57%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;22;Showers and t-storms;24;20;ENE;8;84%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunshine and hot;36;24;NW;11;37%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;30;18;Brief p.m. showers;21;12;SW;12;75%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;33;26;Sun and some clouds;34;25;WNW;9;59%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as warm;20;9;Spotty showers;19;9;SE;8;53%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with sunshine;26;14;Mostly sunny;28;17;ESE;8;57%;13%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;27;23;Sunshine, pleasant;28;25;N;10;73%;59%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;12;80%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;ENE;8;78%;77%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;23;14;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;9;55%;36%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;15;6;Plenty of sun;17;8;NE;11;61%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower;31;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;SW;20;72%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;24;72%;14%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;25;ESE;9;48%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and cooler;21;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;12;WNW;12;32%;3%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;34;21;A brief shower;34;23;NNW;7;64%;55%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;23;10;Clouds and sunshine;24;10;SE;17;40%;23%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;Sunny and nice;30;21;SSW;10;62%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;SE;11;60%;55%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;11;10;Afternoon rain;13;9;E;21;76%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;31;18;Not as warm;24;15;S;7;59%;48%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;16;Sunny and nice;23;16;WSW;9;64%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;43;28;Sunshine;43;27;N;12;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;34;21;Sunny and less humid;34;20;NW;11;45%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warm with sunshine;31;20;Cooler but pleasant;24;16;WSW;17;60%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;WSW;19;71%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;11;78%;86%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;A shower or t-storm;30;27;E;19;76%;80%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;N;9;72%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;27;17;Brief p.m. showers;26;14;W;9;41%;66%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;8;Sun and clouds;19;6;W;5;48%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;76%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny;32;13;NNW;9;52%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;28;16;Showers and t-storms;22;14;SSW;13;76%;82%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;34;24;SSE;6;55%;7%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, hot;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;ENE;15;61%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;13;71%;54%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;SE;10;55%;1%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;27;A passing shower;31;26;E;25;70%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;28;15;Spotty showers;23;13;SSE;15;43%;84%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Sunny, nice and warm;25;9;SW;21;36%;19%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;E;12;54%;48%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;18;Cooler with a shower;23;14;SW;20;58%;82%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;39;23;N;14;24%;4%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;28;19;Rain and drizzle;21;17;ENE;14;74%;70%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Sunny and very warm;38;25;SSE;12;19%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;25;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;N;12;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;35;22;E;8;46%;7%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SSE;13;77%;85%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and less humid;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;ENE;9;67%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;ENE;10;63%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;22;Lots of sun, nice;33;23;NNW;12;58%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;24;10;Low clouds;20;12;SE;10;62%;39%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, mild;28;16;Cooler;21;15;SE;9;67%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;WNW;11;45%;27%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SW;11;72%;74%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;28;17;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NNW;8;80%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Strong thunderstorms;31;17;Showers and t-storms;21;14;SSW;10;83%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;12;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;NE;9;66%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;12;81%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A morning t-storm;31;17;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;8;45%;11%;9

