Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;83;75;Clouds and sun, nice;83;75;WSW;10;78%;42%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy, hot;113;92;Sunny and very warm;109;90;NW;9;40%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;99;71;W;13;32%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;85;74;Partly sunny, humid;84;73;E;12;65%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;70;53;Clouds and sun;67;53;S;13;61%;21%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;Cloudy and cooler;63;56;SW;11;77%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;110;79;Not as hot;100;78;NW;13;36%;42%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;81;56;Not as warm;71;50;WSW;12;54%;56%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, cool;65;41;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;E;5;52%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;88;76;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;75;NNW;16;43%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;47;Mostly sunny;61;46;E;8;76%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;82;Sunny and hot;111;83;WNW;11;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;94;75;Partly sunny;92;76;SW;10;58%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;Cloudy;78;69;W;10;70%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;An afternoon shower;90;79;WSW;9;69%;90%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;SW;9;60%;18%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SE;5;80%;89%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;91;66;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;ESE;7;41%;4%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;75;63;A shower in spots;74;55;WNW;11;37%;48%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;66;42;Partly sunny;67;45;ESE;9;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;53;Mostly sunny, nice;84;49;SSW;4;46%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;88;62;Some sun, pleasant;80;60;NW;9;63%;22%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;69;54;Partly sunny;70;55;E;6;58%;22%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and delightful;88;60;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;SE;6;47%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;93;68;Showers and t-storms;83;63;NW;5;72%;63%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;59;49;Partly sunny;62;53;NE;6;82%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;88;63;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;NNW;5;25%;2%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;85;79;Partial sunshine;88;80;NE;12;67%;63%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;102;76;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;NNE;7;39%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;61;43;Partly sunny;63;50;NNW;15;62%;50%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A shower or t-storm;84;66;ESE;4;52%;80%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;81;Cloudy and very warm;96;81;W;10;58%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;81;69;Partly sunny;83;69;SE;6;56%;11%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;86;78;A morning shower;84;78;WSW;10;79%;72%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;71;58;Spotty showers;67;56;WNW;14;47%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;86;80;Nice with some sun;86;78;NW;12;77%;20%;10

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;92;75;A thunderstorm;91;71;SSE;7;62%;81%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;88;69;Brief a.m. showers;82;69;SSE;11;86%;70%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;95;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;81;SW;10;74%;71%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;88;61;Clouds and sun;90;61;S;6;29%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;S;9;70%;56%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;71;An afternoon shower;88;69;S;4;64%;60%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;66;48;A little p.m. rain;67;59;S;13;78%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;103;71;Sunny and hot;101;71;NE;6;19%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;ENE;13;78%;44%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;96;81;A morning t-storm;94;81;ESE;5;70%;76%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;52;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;ENE;7;28%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;91;73;A t-storm in spots;89;72;E;7;70%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny;72;58;WSW;16;55%;55%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;Cloudy with showers;89;75;SW;14;82%;91%;7

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;89;80;Downpours;85;81;E;10;84%;89%;4

Honolulu, United States;Clouds breaking;88;78;Partly sunny;89;78;ENE;13;59%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;73;WNW;11;66%;100%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;97;81;A strong t-storm;96;80;E;8;67%;65%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;87;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;70;NE;14;50%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;92;75;Sunny;92;76;ENE;6;56%;37%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;102;89;Partly sunny, warm;100;88;N;9;48%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;64;34;Plenty of sun;62;40;N;5;38%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;103;65;Sunny and hot;101;66;NNW;8;11%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;91;82;Partly sunny;89;81;WSW;16;63%;32%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;81;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;69;SSE;5;91%;87%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;103;83;Mostly sunny, warm;102;80;SE;14;32%;46%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;82;54;Sunshine and nice;83;59;SSE;7;45%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ENE;15;56%;65%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;WSW;7;53%;39%;10

Kolkata, India;Some sun, a t-storm;95;81;A thunderstorm;92;81;S;7;74%;71%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;93;75;ENE;6;64%;14%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;58;27;Periods of sun;56;29;SE;7;44%;36%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a shower;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;8;79%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;59;Clearing;65;59;S;8;76%;11%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;Sunshine;89;63;N;8;54%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Showers;66;49;Clouds and sun;70;61;SSW;9;56%;64%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;90;68;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSW;6;54%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;78;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;SW;7;76%;29%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;NE;4;43%;8%;9

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;87;82;A shower or two;88;82;WSW;10;67%;78%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;74;Brief a.m. showers;90;74;N;4;75%;81%;8

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorms;85;78;Showers and t-storms;83;78;WSW;8;85%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;66;46;Spotty showers;54;41;W;10;75%;81%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SW;4;58%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A shower or t-storm;88;77;SSW;6;76%;80%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;82;62;Showers and t-storms;84;61;S;9;45%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;85;75;Partly sunny;83;74;SSW;11;71%;70%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;55;52;Decreasing clouds;59;51;NE;3;88%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Mostly cloudy;82;64;NE;1;53%;7%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;WSW;8;42%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;86;81;Spotty showers;85;81;WSW;12;84%;90%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;9;53%;57%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;88;71;Showers and t-storms;76;68;ENE;5;84%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;76;Sunshine and hot;97;75;NW;7;37%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;85;65;Brief p.m. showers;70;53;SW;7;75%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;92;78;Sun and some clouds;94;78;WNW;6;59%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as warm;67;49;Spotty showers;66;49;SE;5;53%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with sunshine;78;58;Mostly sunny;83;62;ESE;5;57%;13%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;81;74;Sunshine, pleasant;83;76;N;6;73%;59%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;7;80%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;89;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;ENE;5;78%;77%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;74;56;Partly sunny;77;58;ENE;6;55%;36%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;59;44;Plenty of sun;62;47;NE;7;61%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower;88;78;An afternoon shower;89;77;SW;12;72%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;SE;15;72%;14%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;94;76;ESE;5;48%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and cooler;70;56;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;WNW;8;32%;3%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;94;70;A brief shower;93;73;NNW;4;64%;55%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;74;50;Clouds and sunshine;75;50;SE;11;40%;23%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;83;66;Sunny and nice;86;70;SSW;6;62%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;84;71;Mostly cloudy;84;71;SE;7;60%;55%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;53;49;Afternoon rain;55;49;E;13;76%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;87;64;Not as warm;76;59;S;4;59%;48%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;73;61;Sunny and nice;74;61;WSW;6;64%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;109;82;Sunshine;109;81;N;8;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;92;69;Sunny and less humid;94;68;NW;7;45%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warm with sunshine;89;68;Cooler but pleasant;75;62;WSW;10;60%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;56;Partly sunny, nice;68;55;WSW;12;71%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;66;Showers and t-storms;79;66;ENE;7;78%;86%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;79;A shower or t-storm;86;80;E;12;76%;80%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;Some sun, pleasant;80;66;N;5;72%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;81;63;Brief p.m. showers;79;57;W;6;41%;66%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;72;47;Sun and clouds;66;44;W;3;48%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;6;76%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Sunny;90;56;NNW;6;52%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;83;60;Showers and t-storms;71;57;SSW;8;76%;82%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;95;77;Sunny and very warm;93;75;SSE;4;55%;7%;9

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, hot;97;82;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;ENE;9;61%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSE;8;71%;54%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;SE;6;55%;1%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;80;A passing shower;87;79;E;15;70%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;83;58;Spotty showers;74;56;SSE;9;43%;84%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Sunny, nice and warm;77;49;SW;13;36%;19%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;94;79;A t-storm in spots;95;79;E;7;54%;48%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;87;64;Cooler with a shower;74;58;SW;12;58%;82%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;100;74;Sunny and hot;103;73;N;9;24%;4%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;82;66;Rain and drizzle;69;63;ENE;9;74%;70%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;103;78;Sunny and very warm;101;78;SSE;8;19%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;78;Brilliant sunshine;90;77;N;8;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;97;74;Sunny and very warm;96;72;E;5;46%;7%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SSE;8;77%;85%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and less humid;77;67;Mostly sunny;78;69;ENE;6;67%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;88;76;ENE;6;63%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;72;Lots of sun, nice;91;73;NNW;7;58%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;75;50;Low clouds;67;53;SE;6;62%;39%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, mild;83;61;Cooler;70;59;SE;6;67%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;85;62;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;WNW;7;45%;27%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SW;7;72%;74%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;83;63;Showers and t-storms;70;56;NNW;5;80%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Strong thunderstorms;88;62;Showers and t-storms;70;56;SSW;6;83%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;54;46;Mostly sunny;57;44;NE;5;66%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;84;78;Showers and t-storms;86;78;SW;7;81%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A morning t-storm;87;63;Partly sunny;86;59;NE;5;45%;11%;9

