MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An exhibit centered on the career of Lisa Marie Presley, and a launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by her late father Elvis Presley, are among the highlights of this year's Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley died 41 years ago, on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis. Since then, fans have been making a pilgrimage to Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock n' Roll's life, movies and music.

Elvis Week began Thursday. It features performances by tribute artists, a memorabilia auction and the candlelight vigil that begins the night before his death anniversary and continues until the next day.

The "Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley" exhibit opens Friday.

Elvis Week ends with a concert at the Graceland Soundstage on Aug. 18.