TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - With one week left to go before the start of the Asian Games in Indonesia, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) traveled to the national sports training center in Kaohsiung Friday to wish the Taiwanese athletes good luck and express the hope that the world would see Taiwan.

The 18th edition of the Asian Games takes place from August 18 to September 2 in the capital Jakarta and in the city of Palembang.

“The athletes’ needs are demands for the president,” she reportedly told the 855-strong Taiwanese delegation, which counts 588 athletes.

Tsai said the government was chartering a plane to fly the team to Indonesia on August 15, and renting apartments to allow the movements of the athletes between Jakarta and Palembang, the two host cities, to be reduced to the minimum necessary.

Sports scientists and nutritionists would form an important part of the overall team in order to help the athletes stay healthy and perform well, Tsai reportedly said.

She praised badminton world No.1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) and handed her NT$300,000 (US$9,760) in a symbolic gesture of support for the entire team.

“The whole country will cheer you on and wait for your return, when we will welcome you at the Presidential Office,” President Tsai concluded.