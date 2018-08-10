TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition, which opened today, invites gourmands to visit the "Freeway Food Feast" (國道好食光) booth featuring some of the most popular delicacies available at rest areas in both Taiwan and Japan.

In a promotional event on August 9, Deputy Director-General of Freeway Bureau Wu Mu-fu (吳木富) noted that the agency is joining hands with Japanese freeway rest area service providers again in presenting delectable snacks at the expo, buoyed by the success of a similar program last year, reported CNA.

Central Nippon Expressway Company (中日本株式會社), which operates 157 freeway rest areas in the East Asian country, has brought two of its signature foods that have enjoyed unwavering popularity among Japan's freeway passengers – fresh milk produced in Mt. Fuji and Senbei (Japanese rice crackers), the report wrote.

The Japanese company also prepared geisha and karate performances on the day of the gastronomic festival's opening, according to CNA.

Taiwanese freeway rest area service providers, not to be overshadowed by the Japanese counterparts, also presents a host of beloved snacks among locals, including tapioca desserts, scallion clay oven rolls, custard-filled waffles, egg rolls, and fried shrimp rolls.

Individuals are also invited to take part in hands-on sessions at the Freeway Food Feast stall to learn how to make the Hakka style mugwort rice cake, wrote CNA.

The 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition is taking place at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 between August 10 and 13.