WATERVILLE, Minn. (AP) — For all the talk of a blue wave sweeping Democrats back into the House majority, their efforts could falter in one of the nation's bluest states.

Voters in the farm country of southern Minnesota and in economically struggling northeastern Minnesota give Republicans in those two congressional districts perhaps their best chance anywhere for flipping Democratic seats.

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in November to retake the House, but it'll be hard if they lose districts they now hold.

The Democratic incumbents in the two seats are running for other offices, and the open seats are rated tossups. President Donald Trump carried the districts by about 15 points even as Hillary Clinton narrowly won Minnesota.

Corry Bliss of the Conservative Leadership Fund says Minnesota is "Ground Zero" for control of the House.