DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. House district representing Detroit and surrounding cities has made some major news: First came last year, when longtime Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned after being accused of groping and sexually harassing women. Then this week, when Rashida Tlaib won the primary election that set her up to become the first female Muslim member of Congress.

A quieter, quirky twist is leading to some unexpected questions in Detroit and Washington: Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones won a special primary election — on the same ballot that led to Tlaib's win — to serve the final two months of Conyers' term.

Among issues to be ironed out: whether the council and Congress allow for someone to serve both positions simultaneously.

The Associated Press left messages with Jones' office seeking comment.