Philippine Navy successfully tests fires first-ever missile

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/10 12:41
Spike ER on Philippine Navy Vessel. (Screen capture from Philippine Navy video)

Spike ER on Philippine Navy Vessel. (Screen capture from Philippine Navy video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Philippine Navy announced a successful test fire of the Israeli developed "Spike-ER" portable missile system on November 9, marking the first ever missile launch by the Navy.

The surface-to-surface missile hit a target approximately six kilometers away in rough sea conditions, according to the Navy, leading to the Navy proclaiming the test a success.

The missile systems are installed on three newly commissioned Mk-3 Multipurpose Assault Craft, which were partially constructed by Taiwanese shipbuilder Lung Teh Shipbuilding (龍德造船), according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The missiles will be used to add credibility to the Navy, fight terrorist in coastal areas and support law enforcement missions. They are expected to be deployed to Palawan and the Zamboanga Peninsula in the south.

The test was watched on by senior officials from the Navy and Department of National Defense. President Duterte was scheduled to attend the test but was unable to do so. The Navy will invite Duterte the second test within one month, reports say.


Video courtesy of Philippine Navy
Philippines
Navy
military equipment

