Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 013 000—4 7 1 Cleveland 030 100 001—5 6 1

Berrios, Moya (5), Rogers (7), Reed (8) and Wilson; Kluber, Hand (8), A.Miller (9) and R.Perez. W_A.Miller 2-3. L_Reed 1-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1). Cleveland, Alonso (20).

___

Texas 000 120 000—3 5 1 New York 200 311 00x—7 9 0

Jurado, Moore (6) and R.Chirinos; Happ, Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 12-6. L_Jurado 2-2. HRs_Texas, Profar (13). New York, Hicks (20), Andujar (16), Stanton (28), Walker 2 (6).

___

Baltimore 030 000 100—4 8 0 Tampa Bay 001 101 20x—5 6 0

Hess, Hart (6), Carroll (7), Wright Jr. (7) and Wynns; Wood, Y.Chirinos (3), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Y.Chirinos 1-4. L_Carroll 0-1. Sv_Romo (14). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (1). Tampa Bay, Choi (2).

___

Boston 200 020 001—5 10 1 Toronto 211 031 00x—8 12 0

Porcello, Workman (5), Velazquez (6), Thornburg (8) and Leon; Borucki, Garcia (6), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and Martin. W_Borucki 2-2. L_Porcello 14-5. HRs_Boston, Betts (27), Martinez (35). Toronto, Hernandez (18), Grichuk (16).

___

Seattle 330 002 000—8 14 1 Houston 002 002 101—6 9 0

Paxton, Vincent (6), Duke (7), Colome (7), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Verlander, Peacock (3), Harris (5), Sipp (7), J.Smith (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Paxton 10-5. L_Verlander 11-7. Sv_Diaz (43). HRs_Seattle, Span (5), Segura (9), Haniger (19). Houston, White (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 010 000 011—3 10 0 Washington 002 101 02x—6 11 0

Sanchez, Parsons (3), McCreery (8) and Suzuki; G.Gonzalez, J.Miller (8), Madson (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 7-8. L_Parsons 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (13), Markakis (14). Washington, Taylor (6).

___

San Diego 000 101 006—8 13 2 Milwaukee 010 300 000—4 10 0

Erlin, Maton (6), Castillo (6), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Ellis; Guerra, Jennings (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9), Soria (9) and Pina. W_Yates 4-0. L_Knebel 2-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (9), Galvis (7), Renfroe (12).

___

Los Angeles 010 000 223—8 13 0 Colorado 000 100 400—5 10 1

Stripling, Baez (7), Ferguson (7), Alexander (9) and Grandal; Anderson, Oberg (7), Oh (8), W.Davis (8), B.Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_Ferguson 3-1. L_W.Davis 1-6. Sv_Alexander (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Dozier (3), Pederson (18), Taylor (13), Bellinger (19), Muncy (25). Colorado, Iannetta (8).