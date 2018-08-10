Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|013
|000—4
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|030
|100
|001—5
|6
|1
Berrios, Moya (5), Rogers (7), Reed (8) and Wilson; Kluber, Hand (8), A.Miller (9) and R.Perez. W_A.Miller 2-3. L_Reed 1-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1). Cleveland, Alonso (20).
___
|Texas
|000
|120
|000—3
|5
|1
|New York
|200
|311
|00x—7
|9
|0
Jurado, Moore (6) and R.Chirinos; Happ, Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 12-6. L_Jurado 2-2. HRs_Texas, Profar (13). New York, Hicks (20), Andujar (16), Stanton (28), Walker 2 (6).
___
|Baltimore
|030
|000
|100—4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|20x—5
|6
|0
Hess, Hart (6), Carroll (7), Wright Jr. (7) and Wynns; Wood, Y.Chirinos (3), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Y.Chirinos 1-4. L_Carroll 0-1. Sv_Romo (14). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (1). Tampa Bay, Choi (2).
___
|Boston
|200
|020
|001—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|211
|031
|00x—8
|12
|0
Porcello, Workman (5), Velazquez (6), Thornburg (8) and Leon; Borucki, Garcia (6), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and Martin. W_Borucki 2-2. L_Porcello 14-5. HRs_Boston, Betts (27), Martinez (35). Toronto, Hernandez (18), Grichuk (16).
___
|Seattle
|330
|002
|000—8
|14
|1
|Houston
|002
|002
|101—6
|9
|0
Paxton, Vincent (6), Duke (7), Colome (7), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Verlander, Peacock (3), Harris (5), Sipp (7), J.Smith (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Paxton 10-5. L_Verlander 11-7. Sv_Diaz (43). HRs_Seattle, Span (5), Segura (9), Haniger (19). Houston, White (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|011—3
|10
|0
|Washington
|002
|101
|02x—6
|11
|0
Sanchez, Parsons (3), McCreery (8) and Suzuki; G.Gonzalez, J.Miller (8), Madson (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 7-8. L_Parsons 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (13), Markakis (14). Washington, Taylor (6).
___
|San Diego
|000
|101
|006—8
|13
|2
|Milwaukee
|010
|300
|000—4
|10
|0
Erlin, Maton (6), Castillo (6), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Ellis; Guerra, Jennings (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9), Soria (9) and Pina. W_Yates 4-0. L_Knebel 2-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (9), Galvis (7), Renfroe (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|223—8
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|400—5
|10
|1
Stripling, Baez (7), Ferguson (7), Alexander (9) and Grandal; Anderson, Oberg (7), Oh (8), W.Davis (8), B.Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_Ferguson 3-1. L_W.Davis 1-6. Sv_Alexander (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Dozier (3), Pederson (18), Taylor (13), Bellinger (19), Muncy (25). Colorado, Iannetta (8).