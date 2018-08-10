  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/10 12:06
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 96 377 95 131 .347
JMartinez Bos 109 420 83 139 .331
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Simmons LAA 104 393 56 122 .310
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Segura Sea 108 445 77 137 .308
MDuffy TB 96 378 41 115 .304
Benintendi Bos 109 421 81 128 .304
Merrifield KC 110 433 54 130 .300
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 99; KDavis, Oakland, 88; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 74; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Stanton, New York, 74; NCruz, Seattle, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 2 tied at 11-6.