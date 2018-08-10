In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, a woman, her eyes masked green, the color pro-choice activists have chosen to identify themselves with, attends
In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, women in support of decriminalizing abortion protest in the rain outside Congress where senators debate the mea
In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, a pro-choice demonstrator, with a painted Venus symbol framing her eye, joins others outside the state legislat
In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 photo, opponents of a measure to expand legal abortions celebrate outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after la
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, women in favor of a measure to expand legal abortions, wearing red cloaks and white bonnets like the characters fr
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo, supporters wears masks depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the Workers Party na
In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 photo, Carlos Santamaria Diaz, a 12-year-old who has been accepted into the national university to pursue an undergraduat
In this rainy Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 photo, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, from left, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, Chile's President Sebast
In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 photo, men utilize cardboard boxes to shade themselves from the sun's rays as they wait in line to take part in a vehicle
In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 photo, Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group, holds a photo of Rosario de
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a man dressed to resemble Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro as a show of support for his leadership, takes part
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, an uniformed official bleeds from the head following an incident during a
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a pair of four-month-old white lion cubs play together in their enclosure at the Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala. The Z
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, transgender Carolina, dressed as a "china", poses for a photo with Majestic Union band members during celebrations
In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 photo, Lourdes de Leon hugs her 6-year-old son Leo Jeancarlo de Leon as they are reunited at the shelter "Nuestras Raíce
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Argentina's Senate rejected a bill that would have legalized abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, a defeat for a grassroots movement that came closer than ever to decriminalizing the procedure in the homeland of Pope Francis.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escaped what his government says was an attempt to kill the socialist leader with explosive-laden drones as he spoke to hundreds of soldiers in an event broadcast live on television.
Ivan Duque, who at 42 is the youngest president ever elected in Colombia, assumed the post promising to "make corrections" to a peace accord with leftist rebels that has divided the country and to crack down on lingering armed groups still roaming the countryside.
In Mexico, 12-year-old Carlos Santamaria Diaz began classes for an undergraduate degree in biomedical physics at the country's National Autonomous University, the youngest such student in its roughly century-long history.
The Altiplano Zoo in the central Mexico city of Tlaxcala showed off two new white lion cubs, a rare species that it is breeding in hopes of eventually establishing a sanctuary featuring the animals.
The Argentine activist group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayor announced that DNA tests have determined the identity of a 128th person who was taken from his mother as a baby during the military dictatorship,
Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
