TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Surveillance video has surfaced from an incident which took place on Wednesday (Aug. 8) in which a man suddenly grabbed a 7-year-old girl walking with her mother in Taipei's Neihu District.

In the video, a 7-year-old girl and her mother, surnamed Wu (吳) are walking down the street on Minquan East Road in Taipei's Neihu District at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when a 33-year-old man, surnamed Chou (周) suddenly lunges toward the girl and grabs her backpack. Terrified, the girl tries to flee, but the man holds on tight, the horrified mother tries desperately to pull her daughter free from Chou.

Chou continues to engage in a "tug-of-war" between himself and Wu over the little girl before male bystanders seeing the commotion help the woman free her daughter. The men yell at Chou and he yells back before trying to flee the scene.

Bystanders quickly call the police, who find him at 6:50 p.m. at a nearby supermarket and took him into custody. After questioning him, they found that he did not have a criminal record and they released him that day, however, his case will be transferred to the Prosecutor's Office on suspicion of violating Article 304 of the Criminal Code, reported ETtoday.

A person who violates Article 304 of the criminal code can sentenced to up to three years in jail. The law reads as follows:

"A person who by violence or threats causes another to do a thing which he has no obligation to do or who prevents another from doing a thing that he has the right to do shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than three years, short-term imprisonment, or a fine or not more than three hundred yuan.

An attempt to commit an offense specified in the preceding paragraph is punishable."

In addition, Chou said it was because he knew the girl that he reached for her. However, Wu completely denied ever knowing the man.

Taipei City Police Department - Neihu Precinct reminded parents not to allow their children to participate in outdoor activities alone at night, so as to avoid being taken advantage of predators. If a child feels in danger, it is best to seek help in a crowded area and call the police at 110.