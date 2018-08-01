TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department attempted to surreptitiously remove the flag representing Taiwan from their website, but netizens quickly noticed its disappearance.



Now there are more questions being directed at the U.S. State Department over a map on their profile page for the nation of China, which seems to include Taiwan as part of Chinese territory judging by the white portions of the map.

Netizens discovered the anomalous map on the www.state.gov website under “East Asian and Pacific Affairs: Countries and Other Areas” section. Although Taiwan can be selected independently from the regional map, when one selects China, the above map appears.

Observers have expressed concern that the map may subtly support the claim that Taiwan is part of China. However, there are no Taiwanese cities identified on the China map, indicating a degree of ambiguity.

It is worth noting that the typeface used for “Taiwan” on the China map is italicized in contrast to the typeface used for “Hong Kong” and “Macau,” which are bold and in beige color, but not italicized. Likewise, the island “Hainan” which is Chinese territory, receives an italicized typeface similar to Taiwan’s, but it is not in bold, and in black rather than beige, contrasting with Taiwan.



Liberty Times reports that the U.S. State Department and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) have yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Following the removal of the flag from the website earlier in the year, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed their concern and disappointment with the decision. MOFA has on multiple occasions said that it will continue to engage with the U.S. State Department to ensure Taiwan’s rightful representation by the U.S. government.

