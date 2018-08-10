Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 013 000—4 7 1 Cleveland 030 100 001—5 6 1

Berrios, Moya (5), Rogers (7), Reed (8) and Wilson; Kluber, Hand (8), A.Miller (9) and R.Perez. W_A.Miller 2-3. L_Reed 1-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1). Cleveland, Alonso (20).

___

Texas 000 120 000—3 5 1 New York 200 311 00x—7 9 0

Jurado, Moore (6) and Chirinos; Happ, Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 12-6. L_Jurado 2-2. HRs_Texas, Profar (13). New York, Hicks (20), Andujar (16), Stanton (28), Walker 2 (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 010 000 011—3 10 0 Washington 002 101 02x—6 11 0

Sanchez, Parsons (3), McCreery (8) and Suzuki; Gonzalez, J.Miller (8), Madson (9) and Wieters. W_Gonzalez 7-8. L_Parsons 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (13), Markakis (14). Washington, Taylor (6).

___

San Diego 000 101 006—8 13 2 Milwaukee 010 300 000—4 10 0

Erlin, Maton (6), Castillo (6), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Ellis; Guerra, Jennings (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9), Soria (9) and Pina. W_Yates 4-0. L_Knebel 2-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (9), Galvis (7), Renfroe (12).