  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/10 09:22
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 20 10 .667
x-Washington 19 11 .633 1
Connecticut 17 12 .586
Chicago 10 19 .345
New York 7 22 .241 12½
Indiana 5 24 .172 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 8 .742
x-Los Angeles 18 12 .600
Minnesota 16 13 .552 6
Phoenix 16 14 .533
Dallas 14 15 .483 8
Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles 82, New York 81

Connecticut 101, Dallas 92

Thursday's Games

Washington 100, Seattle 77

Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<