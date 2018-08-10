PGA Championship at a glance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A brief look at Thursday's first round at the PGA Championship (all times EDT):

LEADING: Gary Woodland at 6-under 64.

TRAILING: Rickie Fowler (65) was one shot behind, with Brandon Stone and Zach Johnson another shot back.

HEADLINER: The course was packed in the morning for a threesome including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods. Woods opened with a bogey and double bogey, but fought back to finish at even par.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Zach Johnson chipped in from 50 feet for birdie on the ninth hole, as part of a stretch of four birdies over five holes.

THE COLOR YELLOW: Fowler donned a bright yellow shirt, and several players pinned yellow ribbons to their hats, in honor of Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle, who died Wednesday after a long bout with leukemia.

KEY STATISTIC: None of the 156 players made an eagle on opening day. There are two par 5s at Bellerive.

NOTEWORTHY: Club pro Matt Dobyns opened his round with three straight birdies, but broke his 4-iron on a tree root in the rough on No. 5 en route to a triple bogey. He finished at 6-over 76.

QUOTEWORTHY: "As you know, I sweat a lot." —Woods, in discussing why he changed shirts after two holes on a muggy day in St. Louis.

TELEVISION: 2-8 p.m. (TNT).