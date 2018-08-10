  1. Home
  2. World

With new category, Oscars are now a popularity contest

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/08/10 07:34
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles. When the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sc

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles. When the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sc

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, an Oscar statue is places inside the ballroom at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, C

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, an Oscar statue is places inside the ballroom at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, C

NEW YORK (AP) — Not since Faye Dunaway shouted "La La Land!" has an Oscar announcement caused quite as much chaos as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decision to create a new Academy Awards category for "outstanding achievement in popular film."

The film academy's surprise announcement Wednesday proved remarkably unpopular, at least among film critics and some academy members. Actor Rob Lowe pronounced the Oscars dead, "survived by sequels, tent-poles and vertical integration."

The other new changes were met with a mix of praise and grumbling. Many applauded the dramatic move up the calendar to February 9 in 2020. Perhaps inevitable was the move to shrink the broadcast to three hours and remove some categories from the live telecast.

But Hollywood now finds itself contemplating a very awkward popularity contest.