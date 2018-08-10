SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors leading a major corruption investigation say they will return the equivalent of $272 million to state oil company Petrobras.

A Thursday statement by the prosecutors of the so-called Operation Car Wash said Petrobras will receive the funds in a few days.

The money was retrieved from politicians, civil servants and businessmen who agreed to cooperate with the investigation of a major kickback scheme that investigators say cost Petrobras more than $2 billion.

In the last few years, dozens of politicians and top businessmen have been convicted and jailed, and many more are facing charges