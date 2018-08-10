  1. Home
European Golf Team Championships Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/10 05:36
At PGA Centenary Course
Gleneagles, Scotland
Purse: $635,000
Yardage: 6,624; Par: 72
Wednesday
Four-Ball Match Play
Men
Group A

Britain 1, halved Spain 2

Sweden 2, def. Sweden 1, 1 up

Group B

Britain 3, def. Britain 2, 4&3

Italy 2, def. Ireland, 2&1

Group C

Spain 1, def. Portugal, 2&1

Poland, def. Denmark, 1 up

Group D

Norway, def. Italy 1, 4&3

Iceland, def. Belgium, 6&5

Women
Group A

Britain 1, def. Spain, 5&4

Germany 2, def. Belgium, 5&3

Group B

France 1, def. Germany 1, 4&3

France 2, def. Sweden 2, 2&1

Group C

Britain 3, def. Iceland, 5&4

Finland, def. Austria, 3&2

Group D

Britain 2, def. Sweden 1, 3&2

Sweden 3, def. Norway, 5&4

Thursday
Group A

Britain 1, def. Sweden 1, 6&5

Spain 2, def. Sweden 2, 1 up

Group B

Italy 2, def. Britain 2, 2&1

Britain 3, def. Ireland, 2&1

Group C

Spain 1, def. Poland, 2&1

Portugal, def. Denmark, 2&1

Group D

Norway, def. Belgium, 2 up

Iceland, def. Italy 1, 2&1

Women
Group A

Britain 1, def. Germany 2, 4&3

Spain, halved Belgium

Group B

France 1, halved France 2

Sweden 2, def. Germany 1, 3&2

Group C

Britain 3, def. Austria, 5&3

Iceland, halved Finland

Group D

Britain 2, def. Norway, 1 up

Sweden 1, def. Sweden 3, 5&4