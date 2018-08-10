SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Former Salvador President Tony Saca has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars in government funds.

Saca acknowledged to a three-judge panel Thursday that he was the brains of a network that prosecutors say diverted $301 million in public funds.

Saca's lawyer Mario Machado said his client had not admitted his guilt before because procedurally it was not the right time.

The 53-year-old ex-president was arrested in October 2016. He had faced up to 30 years in prison, but his guilty plea allows for a lighter sentence. Under the plea agreement prosecutors were asking for a 10-year sentence.

Saca held office from 2004 to 2009.