  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/10 04:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 000 013 000—4 7 1
Cleveland 030 100 001—5 6 1

Berrios, Moya (5), Rogers (7), Reed (8) and Wilson; Kluber, Hand (8), A.Miller (9) and Perez. W_A.Miller 2-3. L_Reed 1-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1). Cleveland, Alonso (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 010 000 011—3 10 0
Washington 002 101 02x—6 11 0

Sanchez, Parsons (3), McCreery (8) and Suzuki; Gonzalez, J.Miller (8), Madson (9) and Wieters. W_Gonzalez 7-8. L_Parsons 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (13), Markakis (14). Washington, Taylor (6).