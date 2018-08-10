Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|013
|000—4
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|030
|100
|001—5
|6
|1
Berrios, Moya (5), Rogers (7), Reed (8) and Wilson; Kluber, Hand (8), A.Miller (9) and Perez. W_A.Miller 2-3. L_Reed 1-6. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1). Cleveland, Alonso (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|011—3
|10
|0
|Washington
|002
|101
|02x—6
|11
|0
Sanchez, Parsons (3), McCreery (8) and Suzuki; Gonzalez, J.Miller (8), Madson (9) and Wieters. W_Gonzalez 7-8. L_Parsons 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (13), Markakis (14). Washington, Taylor (6).