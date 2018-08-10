NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Tennessee inmate Billy Ray Irick (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a request to stay the execution of a 59-year-old Tennessee inmate who was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

The action came hours before the scheduled execution by lethal injection of Billy Ray Irick on Thursday evening.

The state Supreme Court denied a stay Monday, saying a lawsuit filed by inmates contesting the execution drugs being used wasn't likely to succeed.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent in the case Thursday. She wrote that the court is overlooking the potential for "torturous pain" by that method of execution.

___

12:20 a.m.

Tennessee is set to execute a man for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, in what would be the first time the state has applied the death penalty since 2009.

Fifty-nine-year-old inmate Billy Ray Irick is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection Thursday evening. He was convicted in the death of the Knoxville girl he was babysitting when she was slain.

The execution, if carried out, would occur a week after Pope Francis revealed new church teaching that deems the death penalty "inadmissible" under all circumstances.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay of Irick's execution, saying a lawsuit filed by inmates contesting the execution drugs being used wasn't likely to succeed.

Gov. Bill Haslam also declined to intervene.