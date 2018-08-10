HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige faces a stiff challenge in the Democratic primary from U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is giving up her seat in Congress to try to block him from a second term.

Ige wants voters to look at his four years of accomplishments, including handling natural disasters, as reasons to re-elect him.

Hanabusa, his main opponent in the primary, says 38 minutes on Jan. 13 is reason enough to oust Ige.

Hawaii residents waited that long to learn that an emergency alert warning of an incoming missile attack was not real.

Ige says Hanabusa caters to special interests and has a questionable history with ethics.

The Democratic primary is Saturday. The winner will face the Republican candidate in the heavily blue state in November.